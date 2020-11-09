Africa: FCMB Named 'Best SME Bank in Africa'

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) said it has been voted as the 'Best SME Bank in Africa,' thereby consolidating its position as one of the dominant financial institution in the segment.

The bank, explained in a statement that it won the award at the Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Regional Awards held virtually, recently.

According to the Asian Banker, FCMB emerged as the Best SME Bank in Africa following, "series of online surveys across the region to gather feedback from thousands of customers per market. In the survey, we also asked customers to rate how well their main Banks have helped them during the crisis. The results and rankings are a true reflection of the voice of the customers."

The organisers further stated that, "FCMB has introduced various digital initiatives into the SMEs segment, such as digital loan products (Quickloans) and its New Mobile banking platform.

"In addition, the bank launched a platform, which was a first of its kind, to help women owned businesses scale up, by leveraging access to financing schemes, mentorship programmes, as well as training and networking opportunities.

"FCMB has equally helped SMEs to enhance capacity, thereby improving their business operations, connect with peers and access to trusted service professionals. "The bank has a 25 per cent market share in the SME business, and in 2019 had more than 300,000 new accounts in this segment. We commend FCMB for its incredible contributions towards ensuring the growth and sustainable development of SMEs within the region."

Commenting on the award, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mr. Adam Nuru, described it as another milestone and a clear demonstration that the various strategic initiatives and solutions offered by the bank are yielding the desired results and appreciated in Nigeria and internationally.

According to him, "we are excited to have been recognised by the Asian Banker for our market leading propositions and support to SMEs, which continue to make real impact on businesses and the economy in general.

"This award is another validation that we are on track in our customer-centric approach to financial services delivery.

"We will continue to expand the frontiers of our innovation and go the extra mile to deploy offerings that consistently enhance customer experience.

"We thank the Asian Banker and the respondents for considering us worthy as the Best SME Bank in Africa. We dedicate this award to our customers who have made FCMB what it is today".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Nigeria Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking while receiving the award, the Executive Director, Business Development, FCMB, Mrs. Bukola Smith, said the emergence of the bank as the number one in the highly competitive SME category speaks volumes about its journey so far and its contribution to the success of businesses, despite the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She stated that, "as a resilient, inclusive and responsive institution, we have continued to deploy solutions to transform the challenges posed by COVID-19 to opportunities for our customers by leveraging on our robust technology, digital transformation drive and highly professional team.

"Our SME Banking offerings have significantly changed lives through job and wealth creation, among other benefits. This is because, we believe that the only way we can succeed is when our customers succeed.

"We are very proud to be the Best SME Bank in Africa, particularly coming after KPMG rated us as the Best SME Bank in Nigeria in the 2019 Nigeria Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey report. This latest award will undoubtedly inspire us to perform better."