Nigeria: Wike, South-East Govs in Closed-Door Meeting

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, and his counterparts from the South-east were in a closed-door meeting last night at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Although details of the meeting were not known as at press time, THISDAY gathered that it might not be unconnected with efforts by the Rivers State Government to reassure people from the South-east that the clampdown on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state was not targeted at the Igbo people doing genuine business in the state.

The state government had placed a 24-hour curfew on Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state following the killing of soldiers and policemen, and the burning of police stations and court buildings in the area by people suspected to be operatives of IPOB who hijacked the ENDSARS protests.

The action evicted concerns from some Igbo people who claimed it was targeted at them, a claim the state government said was not true as the proscribed IPOB was unleashing terror on residents of the state to the extent of hoisting its flag on the soil of Rivers State.