Nigeria: WTO DG - Nigeria Will Press the Right Buttons - Presidency

9 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ejiofor Alike

The presidency has assured that Nigeria will continue giving its unflinching support to ensure that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wins the race to become Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Speaking last night on Sunday Politics, a programme of Channels TV, a presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu stated that no stone will be left unturned as Okonjo-Iweala moves to make history.

The spokesman said President Muhammadu Buhari has been reaching out to world leaders on the matter.

"President Buhari has been talking to all world leaders, at some point, Ngozi had a list of those to be talked to, so President Buhari talked to them, some to thank for being so strong in their support, some may be to be encouraged to firm up their support for her candidacy and we are seeing the result of this," Shehu asserted.

Though the president's special media aide was not certain if Buhari had recently spoken to President Donald Trump regarding Okonjo-Iweala's candidacy, he, however, noted that the Buhari-led government is determined to see that she (Okonjo-Iweala) will be the first African to clinch the DG position the WTO.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
As the Malaria Season Begins, Covid-19 Complicates the Picture

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.