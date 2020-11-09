Rwanda: Kigali Arena Launches Logo Contest

6 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)

QA Venue Solutions Rwanda, the firm that manages Kigali Arena, has announced a logo contest that calls for interested Rwandan creative to design a logo for the country's multipurpose sporting facility.

The logo that will win the contest will be used not only in the Arena but also on all online, print, merchandise and visual collateral, the South African firm which was a seven-year management agreement, said.

The company's director Kyle Schofield said the contest is an opportunity for the Rwandan community to engage with the Kigali Arena in a new way.

"The logo that will be chosen will be one that fulfils five major attributes," he said, highlighting the logo having artistic appeal, originality, simplicity, and relevance.

To take part in this contest, visit the Kigali Arena website on www.kigaliarena.rw and complete the Official Entry Form.

The winning entry will be chosen by a judging panel that will include representatives from the artistic community, Government of Rwanda and the Kigali Arena management.

The deadline for submission will be 20, November 2020.

The winner of the Contest will be announced on December 4, 2020.

