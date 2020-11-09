Sudan: Auditor-General Meets Head of Economic Advisory At U.S. Embassy

5 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Auditor-General of the Republic of Sudan Al-Tahir Abdal-Gayyum met, at the premises of National Audit Chamber Thursday, with a delegation from the US Embassy in Khartoum, headed by the Political and Economic Advisory at the embassy.

During the meeting, the Auditor-General briefed the delegation on the job, tasks and mandate of the National Audit Chamber and its role in enhancing accountability and transparency in managing public funds, pointing to the independence of the chamber in the exercise and performance of its duties and the outcomes of its professional review.

The meeting was attended by the two deputies of the Auditor-General.

