South Africa: Jerusalema Hitmaker Master KG Wins MTV EMA Award

Master KG's hit song Jerusalema becomes most-searched song.
9 November 2020
Cape Town — Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG was named the best African act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday night.

Master KG beat fellow South African duo Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa as well as Nigerian megastar Burna Boy, SowetanLive reports.

Nigerian rapper Rema, Ugandan musician Sheebah and Gaz Mawete from DRC were also nominated in the category.

“I would love to thank my sister Nomcebo, my team Open Mic Productions, and everyone who has supported Master KG, thank you so much. To all my fans all over the world, without you this would have not been possible,” Master KG said during his pre-recorded acceptance speech.

The last South African act to win the award was LCNVL in 2013.

Pre-recorded from various locations because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s EMAs aired live on MTV and MTV Base. A repeat will run tonight (November 9).

