Africa: Total Afcon Cameroon 2021 Qualifiers - Essential Guidelines for Resumption of Competitions and Gradual Return to the Stadiums

The CAF Emergency Committee validated on Friday the specific measures for the resumption of Days 3 & 4 matches of Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 ™ Qualifiers.

These rules issued by the Organizing Committee for the African Cup of Nations, in accordance with the FIFA rules of the game, relate in particular to the conditions for holding matches, the number of authorized substitutions and the conditions for postponement or cancellation of matches.

Only the cases not provided for by these special COVID-19 rules and in the competitions regulations would be considered as exceptional cases, which would be decided by the Organizing committee of the competition.

Game and players

- Each match must be played if the team has at least eleven (11) players (including a goalkeeper) and four (4) substitutes.

- If a team cannot travel to the host country and/or venue of a match due to any travel or other restriction relating to COVID-19, the team in question will be considered to have lost the match 2-0.

- If a team does not have the minimum number of players required, at least eleven (11) players (including a goalkeeper) and four (4) substitutes), the team in question will be considered to have lost the match 2-0.

- The number of authorized substitutions is limited to five (5) players per team. Each team will have three opportunities to make these substitutions during the match.

Spectator attendance

- According to CAF's COVID-19 protocol, all matches must be played behind closed doors, without spectators.

- However, if the government of the host Association wants spectators to be present, then the Association in question will need to obtain CAF's approval.

In the event of exceptional situations other than those mentioned above, the Organizing Committee will be consulted for a final decision.

The objective of the emergency measures is to supervise the resumption of football on the continent, by defining a plan which places an emphasis on the players and the game. These specific rules may be revised according to developments of the health situation in the world and specifically on the African continent.

Total AFCON Cameroon 2021 Qualifiers: Essential guidelines for resumption of competitions and gradual return to the stadiums [PDF]