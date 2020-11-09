Gambia: Bijilo LBS Receives Donation of Sanitary Items

In their drive to help in the containment of deadly corona virus pandemic and in giving back to their community, Bijilo Community in the Diaspora last Monday presented dozens of face masks and buckets to Bijilo Lower Basic and Nursery schools.

Ousman Ndow on behalf of the Bijilo Community in Diaspora presented the items.

Receiving the items, Sainabou L. Sanneh, headmistress of the school, commended the donors for their foresight and dedication.

She informed that the school has an enrolment of one thousand, five hundred students, saying the outbreak of the deadly corona-virus halted businesses and education.

"Today, I am happy to receivethese sanitary items from one Ousman Ndow on behalf of the donors. We are grateful and hope that this will go a long way in addressing their concerns in its drive to fight against corona virus in our society."

She assured the donors that the items will be used for its intended purpose and will equally make sure that every child uses the item before getting into their respective classrooms.

For his part, Assan Faal, chairman of the CMC of the School commended the donors for this benevolent gesture.

Faal indicated that as corona virus still remains a public health concern and therefore it should be a national concern to fight it in our environment.

"The welfare of our children should not be compromised."

Also speaking Mr. Ousman Ndow, a native of Bijilo now based in the United States, who doubles as the man behind the initiative, expressed delight in presenting the items on the behalf of the donors.

"Government alone cannot do it alone. Therefore, it should be a collective responsibility to make sure that our children enjoy quality education. We are not only going to provide the school with sanitary item but by extension to renovate school on the next phase."

