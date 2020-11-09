Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 1 New Case

The Gambia has registered 1 new positive COVID-19 case, taking the number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3680.

This is according to the 186th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia on the 16th March 2020.

No new COVID-19 related death has been recorded while 4 people were newly taken into quarantine, and 1 discharged after testing negative.

The 4 newly quarantined individuals recently arrived in the country by a Turkish Airline flight without valid COVID-19 negative PCR test certificates.

10 patients in self-isolation newly recovered and got discharged.

The country currently has 4 people in quarantine, 56 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 18 new positive cases bringing its total number to 15, 668. 15,273 recovered, 326 deaths and 68 are under treatment.