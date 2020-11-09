Gambia: Dr. Ceesay Named CA Flagbearer

6 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Citizens' Alliance has announced list of nominees who have been nominated to contest for various positions in the party's forthcoming congress.

The congress is slated for the 27-29 November, 2020 with Dr. Ismaila Ceesay being unopposed to the post of presidency.

Below reads the list of nominees for various positions:

Flag Bearer and Presidential Candidate - Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, - Unopposed

National President - Mr. Dominic Mendy -Unopposed

Secretary General- Mrs. Maimuna Jallow - Unopposed

National Treasurer- Ms. Neneh Freda Gomez -Unopposed

National Mobilizer- Mr. Raffie Diab - Unopposed

Spokesperson

(a) Ms. Neneh Freda Gomez

(b) Mr. Yaya Bojang

Youth President- Mr. Omar Dibba - Unopposed

Women President

(a) Mrs. Fatou Sonko

(b) Mrs. Kaddy Ceesay

Persons with Disabilities

(a) Mr. Anthony Jacob Stone Gomez

(b) Mr. Yusupha Hydara

CA Diaspora President

(a) Mr. Ali Jagne

(b) Mr. Momodou Lamin Kanagie

Therefore, the following are the positions that will be contested for at Congress

1.) Spokesperson

2.) CA Women President

3.) CA Persons with Disabilities President

4.) CA Diaspora President

I hereby declare that the persons above are qualified to contest at The CA Congress.

Campaign begins tonight, 3rd November, 2020 to Wednesday, 25th November, 2020.

All candidates are urged to campaign by all means legal. We wish all candidates the very best.

