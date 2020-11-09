Sudan: Rebel Office Raided By GIS in Khartoum

Khartoum / Dinder — Dozens of members of the Sudanese Forces for Change Alliance rebel group organised a protest vigil in Khartoum on Thursday, against what they described as government forces storming the movement's office and detaining a number of leaders.

Leading member of the Sudanese Forces for Change Alliance, Yousef Juma, told reporters that "heavily-armed forces arrived in eight vehicles, stormed the movement's office, and then later apologised for their actions."

A number of leaders of the movement are still in detention. "They are held in Khartoum with the knowledge of the authorities and security forces."

Juma called on the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers to intervene to release the detainees.

Saeed Mahel, the vice president of the Sudanese Forces for Change Alliance, was detained by the General Intelligence Service (GIS) at 22:00 on Tuesday. He was taken from his residence at Anwar El Medina Hotel in Khartoum and released at 04:00 on Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson for the rebel group.

Three other members of the alliance are being held by Army Intelligence. Mahel has called for their immediate release.

The Sudanese Forces for Change Alliance is made up of 15 rebel factions and is one of the member groups of the Sudan Revolutionary Front* (SRF) rebel alliance that signed a comprehensive peace agreement** with Khartoum on October 3.

The spokesman for the SRF delegation in Khartoum, Ibrahim Zariba, criticised the detention of members of the delegation. He indicated that no information has been released about why they have been detained.

GIS reform

In late July 2019, Sudan's infamous National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) was reformed; its jurisdiction was adjusted and its name changed to General Intelligence Service.

The Sudan News Agency reported on July 29 that TMC chairman Abdelfattah El Burhan issued a constitutional decree to amend several articles of the National Security Act of 2010, in order to restructure the NISS.

The new intelligence service is reportedly no longer authorised to detain people or carry out search operations.

Rebels visit

Executive Director of Dinder locality in Sennar, Muzamil Abdel Sadiq, expressed his pleasure over the signing of the Juba peace agreement during a meeting with Justice and Equality Movement's (JEM) delegation headed by Ibrahim Abakar yesterday. The JEM delegation is currently visiting the locality.

He pointed out that the agreement has found wide welcome from the components of the Sudanese people, and indicated that their visit represents promoting peace in the region and across Sudan.

Celebrations planned for November 15 will be preceded by a widespread media campaign organised by the information committee, "to shed light on the Peace Agreement and its political, economic and social effects on the country."

*The SRF is an alliance of rebel movements which was formed in November 2011 by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) of the Two Areas, and the three main Darfuri rebel groups: the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM); the mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW); and the breakaway SLM faction headed by Minni Minawi (SLM-MM).

**All major armed movements in Sudan are involved in the peace agreement, except Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Abdulaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) in South Kordofan and parts of Blue Nile state and the mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW).

