Liberia: President Weah Instructs Lace to Refurbish Kendeja School

(Monrovia, Liberia): The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has frowned on the deplorable condition of the Kendejah Community Public School and instructed the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) to immediately renovate it.

President Weah who visited the school's campus on Friday, November 6, 2020, stressed that a conducive atmosphere for learning is a catalyst for academic excellence and intellectual growth for students.

He said the poor infrastructural condition of the school was a far cry for decent environment that is germane to better performances by both teachers and students.

The Liberian Leader has asked LACE to complete the renovation of the school within 14 working days, ensuring that the damaged roof, ceiling and fallen fence be refurbished within the timeframe. He also ordered that the yard of the school be properly laid out and cast.

President Weah's visit to the school and subsequent instructions are in line with his continuous endeavor to improving learning and the quality of education in the country.

LACE's Head, Quiwu Yeke, promised the Liberian Chief Executive that he would begin work immediately and perform as instructed.