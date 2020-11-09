Malawi: MEC Bars 53 Minors From Voting in Lilongwe By-Election

9 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has barred 53 people from voting in tomorrow's by-election in Lilongwe north west constituency because they are minors.

MEC chief executive officer Sam Alufandika says the National Registration Bureau (NRB) officials discovered that the 53 had not yet reached the voting age and cannot cast their vote in November 10 by-elections.

"Their names have been deleted from the voters' roll," he said.

He says out of the 53 who are underage for voting, 23 are males and 30 are females.

The constituency, which came vacant for the position of member of parliament after the election of president Lazarus Chakwera, registered 2700 new voters.

However, the area has 93, 534 eligible voters

As the Malaria Season Begins, Covid-19 Complicates the Picture

