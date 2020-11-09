Botswana: Land Cracks Investigations Crucial - Morwaeng

Molepolole — Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration has said findings and recommendations from Botswana Geoscience Institute on Hatsalatladi land cracks are crucial and would enable residents as well as government to make right decisions and act based on scientific information.

Speaking during the tour of the village recently, Mr Kabo Morwaeng, who was accompanied by Assistant Minister of Basic Education, Ms Nnaniki Makwinja, said at the moment, there were no developments that could be undertaken in the village due to uncertainty over the extent of the cracks.

The minister further said the report would guide the Department of Natural Disaster Management to always be fully prepared for such natural disasters.

For her part, Ms Makwinja, who is also the area MP, reiterated Minister Morwaeng's call for speedy investigations saying there were a lot of uncertainties in the village.

She said villagers were currently unable to develop plots while others were forced to frequently maintain their homes, which was costly.

Mr Koketso Botepe from Botswana Geoscience Institute said they started their investigations in 2016 when they first heard about the cracks and undertook further studies last year and this year.

He said they were currently carrying out investigations assisted by the University of Botswana and Botswana International University of Science and Technology.

Mr Botepe said he could not state the exact causes of the cracks saying numerous factors were involved, amongst them the type of soil, rocks and possible earthquakes.

Earlier in welcome remarks, Hatsalatladi leader, Kgosi Gabanamotse said they lived in fear due to the cracks which covered most parts of the village.

He said they first saw the cracks during heavy rains experienced during the Dineo weather phenomenon and invited the Botswana Geoscience Institute to carry out investigations.

Other officials that visited the site included the Department of Natural Disaster Management director, Kweneng District Council chairperson, Hatsalatladi councillor and Kweneng District Commissioner.

Source : BOPA