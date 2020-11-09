Botswana: Land Cracks Investigations Crucial - Morwaeng

8 November 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Tebagano Ntshole

Molepolole — Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration has said findings and recommendations from Botswana Geoscience Institute on Hatsalatladi land cracks are crucial and would enable residents as well as government to make right decisions and act based on scientific information.

Speaking during the tour of the village recently, Mr Kabo Morwaeng, who was accompanied by Assistant Minister of Basic Education, Ms Nnaniki Makwinja, said at the moment, there were no developments that could be undertaken in the village due to uncertainty over the extent of the cracks.

The minister further said the report would guide the Department of Natural Disaster Management to always be fully prepared for such natural disasters.

For her part, Ms Makwinja, who is also the area MP, reiterated Minister Morwaeng's call for speedy investigations saying there were a lot of uncertainties in the village.

She said villagers were currently unable to develop plots while others were forced to frequently maintain their homes, which was costly.

Mr Koketso Botepe from Botswana Geoscience Institute said they started their investigations in 2016 when they first heard about the cracks and undertook further studies last year and this year.

He said they were currently carrying out investigations assisted by the University of Botswana and Botswana International University of Science and Technology.

Mr Botepe said he could not state the exact causes of the cracks saying numerous factors were involved, amongst them the type of soil, rocks and possible earthquakes.

Earlier in welcome remarks, Hatsalatladi leader, Kgosi Gabanamotse said they lived in fear due to the cracks which covered most parts of the village.

He said they first saw the cracks during heavy rains experienced during the Dineo weather phenomenon and invited the Botswana Geoscience Institute to carry out investigations.

Other officials that visited the site included the Department of Natural Disaster Management director, Kweneng District Council chairperson, Hatsalatladi councillor and Kweneng District Commissioner.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
As the Malaria Season Begins, Covid-19 Complicates the Picture

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.