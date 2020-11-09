Malawi: Nankhumwa Visits Mzomera Ngwira

9 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Leader of Opposition and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the south, Kondwani Nankhumwa has visited the party former northern region governor Mzomera Ngwira who is admitted to Mzuzu Central Hospital after falling ill in prison.

Ngwira is serving a four-year prison sentence for abuse of office and theft of public money related charges after the court found him guilty of abusing constituency development fund (CDF) when he was member of parliament in Mzimba.

Nankhumwa said he brought a message of good will and speedy recovery for Ngwira.

Ngwira has been in hospital for a month now having been admitted to the health facility barely weeks after he was sent to jail.

He looked weak and has lost some weight, but his spirits were high and cracked some jokes.

Nankhumwa was in Mzuzu on Sunday where he took part in laying a wreath at Remembrance Sunday memorial service in his capacity as Leader of Opposition in parliament.

