Uganda: Lakeshore Communities Sensitised On Environment Conservation

Due to the rising levels of waters in Lake Victoria which has left many nearby communities devastated and vulnerable to hunger and diseases, local authorities are set to start a sensitisation campaign on how the environment can be conserved.

Mr Paddy Kakumba, the deputy Secretary General Lake Victoria Region Local Authorities Cooperation (LVRLAC), Uganda chapter says the aim is to fight and work for sustainable utilisation of Lake Victoria resources.

This was revealed during the LVRLAC-Uganda Chapter Post Covid Strategic Redirection and Clustering of the Local Authorities for Peer Review, Benchmarking, and Mentorship Workshop held at Entebbe Municipal Council Hall on Thursday.

"We are looking for strategies on how best we can continuously work with all other local authorities to sustain our lake alongside the challenges faced during this covid-19 pandemic. We decided as the executive to look for better ways of sustaining our lake because covid is here and we don't know when it will go," he said.

Mr Kakumba, however, noted that one of the strategies to sustain the lake is to ensure that each local authority goes down to lakeshore communities to sensitise them about the proper fishing methods, avoiding disposal of waste into the lake, proper fishing mechanism.

"We need to emphasis this in all our local authorities and we don't expect anybody to always be organising a special engagement with lakeshore communities but we want this to be included in other programs of local authorities for example if you go to any landing site in any other activity you talk about LVRLAC activities, its existence, what its aiming at and why it was formed so that the future generation can also benefit from this lake as we work hand in hand with the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) for sustainable utilisation of our environment," he said.

Dr Edward Rukunya, the Director Fisheries Resources in the MAAF, who officiated the function said, there has been a challenge of floating islands on Lake Victoria which has greatly affected the fisheries sub-sector thus calling upon the population to protect the wetlands by vacating lake shores.

"The ministry calls upon all stakeholders to embrace and participate in the implementation of LVRLAC Strategies. It is already promoting sustainable exploitation of the Lake Victoria resources by providing such kinds of fora. This is key in ensuring a modern, profitable, and sustainable fisheries and aquaculture subsector," he said.

"We all witnessed the rising water levels between February and November around the lake, if we had followed all the right engagement especially environmental protection and use of our lake, we wouldn't have suffered these kinds of floods," said Mr Charles Magumba, the Entebbe town clerk.