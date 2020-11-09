Somalia: Hirshabelle Polls to Start On November 11

7 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The HirShabelle Presidential Election Commission has today released the timetable for the Presidential and Vice Presidential elections in HirShabelle.

A statement from the commission said a series of elections would be held for the administration, starting with the registration of the president and vice president scheduled for August 8-9.

The election schedule is from November 8 to 9, which is to receive applications from the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, and the candidates' speeches will be on November 10 and the election will be on 11 November.

Hirshabelle Parliament on Wednesday elected speaker and two deputies in Jowhar town.

Hirshabelle is preparing to elect new leadership as the former president recently resigned from the presidency, and will be keeping an eye on who will be elected to lead Hirshabelle in the coming years.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Ethiopia Moves to Replace Tigray Govt As Conflict Spirals

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.