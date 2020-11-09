Somalia: Hirshabelle Polls to Start On November 11

The HirShabelle Presidential Election Commission has today released the timetable for the Presidential and Vice Presidential elections in HirShabelle.

A statement from the commission said a series of elections would be held for the administration, starting with the registration of the president and vice president scheduled for August 8-9.

The election schedule is from November 8 to 9, which is to receive applications from the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, and the candidates' speeches will be on November 10 and the election will be on 11 November.

Hirshabelle Parliament on Wednesday elected speaker and two deputies in Jowhar town.

Hirshabelle is preparing to elect new leadership as the former president recently resigned from the presidency, and will be keeping an eye on who will be elected to lead Hirshabelle in the coming years.