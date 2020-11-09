Somalia to Get a Share of €17.2 Million EU Grant to Fight Covid-19

7 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia will get a share of €17.2 million approved by the European Union through the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa (EUTF) to support COVID-19 preparedness in three Horn of Africa nations.

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen said the additional funds will be directed towards supporting vulnerable people and strengthening health systems in the three countries.

"These additional €17.2 million will support in particular internally displaced persons, refugees, and their host communities in Somalia. They will help provide protective equipment for frontline health workers in South Sudan and strengthen the Sudanese health system," said Urpilainen.

World Bank also has approved US$137.5 million for Somalia to help the nation address its multiple crises.

The funds also are meant to meet the basic needs of refugees and internally displaced people.

Somalia, which has seen 56 fatalities among its 1,421 confirmed coronavirus cases, now faces a potential cholera outbreak following recent floods.

Aid agencies say the flooding along the Shabelle River has forced 412,000 people from their homes, adding to the risk of spreading COVID-19 and other diseases.

