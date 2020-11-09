Somalia Launches Aerial Spraying Against Locusts in Lower Shabelle

7 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Authorities in Lower Shabelle region on Saturday launched aerial spraying in three counties in the country's north to wad off locust invasion.

The desert locusts have already caused extensive damage to farmlands in the Lower Shabelle region and officials say they are targeting to stop the invasion.

Malak Abdullahi Suleiman a local official who spoke to the government media said that while they are suffering from the flooding of the Shabelle River in the area and the diseases that result from it, now add locusts and deplete their crops.

Malak Abdullahi appealed to the federal government, the South West administration and aid agencies to reach out to the people of Wanlaweyn and the surrounding villages, saying that some of their fields had been destroyed by the floods and others had been decimated by locusts.

The locusts have reached the Middle Shabelle region in recent weeks but have now crossed into Lower Shabelle, and people are facing difficult conditions as part of the floods

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Ethiopia Moves to Replace Tigray Govt As Conflict Spirals

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.