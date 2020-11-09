Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Senafe (4), Enda Ghiorghis (2), and, Tsorona (1) in the Southern Region.

All the patients are nationals who returned from Ethiopia recently.

On the other hand, nine patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Region have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 438.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 491.

Ministry of Health

Asmara