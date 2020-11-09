Sudan: Unloading of 36,000 Tons of Gasoline From Ship Completed

Khartoum — The unloading operations of 36,000-tons gasoline from a ship in Port Sudan have been completed.

The Minister of Energy and Mining, Eng. Khairy Abdul Rahman, revealed that the unloading process of the first private gasoline ship had been completed, while the second ship had entered with the same cargo for unloading.

He affirmed the actual start of gasoline distribution at the free price in Khartoum and in North Darfur, North Kordofan, the Northern, the Nile River, Kassala and other states.

Khairy said in a press statement that private gasoline was distributed in the National Capital at the 38 stations of Bashayer

He emphasized the continuation of government gasoline distribution according to the daily plan that sets a high priority for the agricultural sector, which reaches (1600) cubic meters upon the request of the Ministry of Agriculture, and for the Electricity by (1500) cubic meters, and for other sectors.