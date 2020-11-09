Sudan PM Congratulates U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden

Washington DC / Khartoum — Sudan prime minister Abdallah Hamdok congratulated Joe Biden yesterday, on his election as US president, meanwhile the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will allocate $20 million to the country for "basic strategic commodities".

"On behalf of the Sudanese people, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their election as President and Vice President. Looking forward to working closely with them both to continue building bridges of friendship and cooperation between our two nations and countries," wrote PM Hamdok on Twitter yesterday evening.

Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, also congratulated the US President-elect and Vice-President-elect. "Our people hope that, under the new administration, the two countries will witness greater cooperation and effective partnership that achieves security, stability, and peace in the region and around the world."

Biden has said one of his first acts as president will be to join the Paris Climate accord to limit global warming again, after the US officially left it on Wednesday. Biden also has said he would restore US membership to the World Health Organization.

The future administration also aims to terminate the travel ban against people from Muslim-majority countries (including Sudan), take measures to address gender-based violence internationally, and advance human rights and democracy worldwide.

USAID

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the allocation of 20 million dollars to purchase wheat through the World Food Program (WFP) in support to Sudan to meet its urgent needs for basic strategic commodity.

The statement, published on Friday, said that the contribution will enable Sudan to purchase around 65,600 metric tons of wheat through the WFP.

The United Arab Emirates will match the amount contributed by USAID, and Israel will contribute $5 million.

The declaration of support comes at a time "when Sudan is entering a new era in its political history," after signing the Abraham Accords and normalising ties with Israel. "The transitional government in Sudan has conducted legal and institutional reforms in the government and in the state structure, to ensure representation of its people," according to the statement, along with "commitment to combat terrorism and to end decades of violence and corruption in Sudan."

On October 30, USAID announced an additional $60 million in humanitarian assistance to respond to severe flooding in Sudan.

On the same day, a bilateral agreement was signed between the two countries, following US President Donald Trump's announcement to congress on October 23 that Sudan's designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism will be removed. The agreement was called a "historic step" in the normalisation of relations between Sudan and the US by the Ministry of Justice.

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of posting, according to the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the CBoS, however effective foreign exchange rates can vary widely on Sudan's parallel market.

