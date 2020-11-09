Liberia: USAID Official Urges Media Hierarchy to Strengthen Editorial Leadership

Monrovia — The Chief of Party for Liberia Media Development Program at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Lien Bach has challenged Editors in Liberia to strengthen their editorial leadership in electoral reporting.

Madam Bach stated that editors should inspire journalists to produce fact based and objective reports that will promote free and fair elections in Liberia.

The USAID official was speaking in Monrovia on Wednesday at a one day High-Level Media Editors' Forum organized by Publishers Association of Liberia with support from USAID.

She termed the forum as a great opportunity for Liberian Editors to share their experiences and expertise with one and another as a means of enhancing electoral reporting.

Madam Bach noted that despite the challenges confronting the Liberian Media, professionalism should be maintained to inform the public adequately on issues relating to the pending senatorial elections.

Madam Bach stressed that Liberia Media Development Program with its implementing partner - Internews has partnership with the Publishers Association of Liberia which brought 17 editors from renowned media houses in the nation to discuss strengthening media editorial leadership during elections.

Meanwhile, the Director for Civic and Voter Education at the National Elections Commission (NEC) Paul Wilson has said that the NEC is challenged due to the high level of illiteracy among the voting population.

He said the high rate of illiteracy among the voting population is making it difficult for them to understand civic education about the electoral process.

Wilson stated that election is a bridge between peace and chaos and every Librarian must ensure that Liberia's peace is maintained.

The media, he said, plays a significant role in the enhancement of a nation's peace.

He pointed out that to strengthen NEC capacity, the civic and voter education component should be enhanced in order to improve the democratic system in Liberia.