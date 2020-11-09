South Africa: Kwazakele Police Recovers Stolen Bakkie

press release

SAPS Kwazakele Vispol Task Team members recovered a stolen bakkie in Kulati Street in Zwide. The bakkie which was reported stolen earlier in day in Siwa Street in Kwazakele.

It is alleged that on Saturday, 07 November 2020 at about 15:45, the complainant (51 years old) was visiting in Siwa Street and parked his bakkie in front of the house. The owner of the house and the complainant walked to a neaby spaza shop and on their return they noticed two males driving off with his bakkie. He immediately reported the matter to SAPS Kwazakele. At about 22:00, the same day, the Vispol Task Team members were patrolling when they spotted a Nissan bakkie parked in Kulati Street in Zwide. No one was in the vehicle. On checking the vehicle registration number, they established that it was the stolen bakkie.

The vehicle was towed to the SAPS Vehicle pound for further investigation. No suspects were arrested.