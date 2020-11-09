Kenya: Covid-19 Leaves a Trail of Destruction Amid Rising Death Toll

The deaths of over 100 people in the first week of November show just how much of a burden Covid-19 is inflicting on families.

On Thursday, the country lost 21 people. Two days later, the number had climbed to 31 with the months total rising to 88. The shocking, but steep rise in fatalities also comes as the country's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds become unavailable, leaving little wriggle room for patients who urgently require this vital health service.

Read: Kakamega politician Mable Muruli succumbs to Covid-19

As the fatalities climb above the 1,100 mark, these deaths have just remained numbers to the country. But behind these numbers are faces and Kenyans who have lost the fight to this dreadful virus. Today, the Nation is looking back at just how much we have lost, remembering the country's Covid-19 victims.

From politicians, health workers, and both private and public sector workers to businessmen, villagers and even children, the victims are not just part of the governments accounting for the dead. They are fathers, mothers, children, relatives, friends and acquaintances.

They had everything going for them before the virus struck. The pandemic has obliterated families, and people's traditions for mourning. It has come with the double anguish of human and economic loss with the huge financial implications, especially for those admitted to private facilities.

Pressure

From the confirmation of the first death in March 28, to the latest figure of 1,103 by yesterday evening, the Covid-19 fatalities are rapidly rising, as the public healthcare system sags at the pressure.

Since the start of November, 88 Kenyans have lost their lives to the disease even as the confirmed cases rise to 61,769. As of yesterday, 66 per cent of these deaths were those over 50 years, showing that the elderly, with underlying health conditions were deeply affected by this virus.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This means that 66 per cent of all deaths are of patients above 50 years. Besides the age, they had pre-existing conditions" Dr Patrick Amoth, the acting Health Director-General said late last month, adding that there is need to reduce the number of people getting infected by adhering to the public health measures.

"This disease has left a trail of pain and anguish as families mourn over the loss of loved ones," Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said mid this year, urging those with pre-existing conditions to take extra care during this global pandemic.

Before Saturday, August 1, saw the country record the highest number of deaths at 23, followed by August 19 with nineteen fatalities recorded, the data from the Ministry of Health showed. For 10 days between April 19, and April 29, the country recorded no deaths, same as between May 16, and May 24.

The country's fatality rate from the disease has been on an average of 2.5 per cent reported in June. In April, the death rate averaged 5.1 per cent while May had 3.4 per cent. August and September had it at 2.1 per cent. Despite the high fatalities, the fatality rate dropped to 1.8 per cent by the end of October, mostly driven by the high number of recoveries being witnessed.

So far, the November seven-day moving average in fatalities stands at 15, the highest recorded so far, outside of the 14 it recorded mid-August. October also remains Kenya's toughest month in the fight against Covid-19 with 285 people losing their lives to the virus, translating to an average of nearly 10 deaths a day.

An analysis of the figures shows that August is the second deadliest month with 233 deaths followed by July with 193 fatalities, September (133), June (85), May (46) and April (17 fatalities).