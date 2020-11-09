South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 737,278 Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 737 278.

Click here for statistics.

Regrettably, we report 20 COVID-19 related deaths today: 19 from Eastern Cape and 1 from Gauteng, This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19,809. Of the 20 deaths reported today, 1 was reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours in Gauteng.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 679 688 which translates to a recovery rate of 92%