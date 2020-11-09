South Africa: Suspect's Tongue Bitten Off While Attempting to Rape an Old Woman

press release

A 33-year-old suspect whose tongue was bitten off by the 65-year-old woman when he attempted to rape her at her home at Tsomo Mission on Saturday night, 07 November 2020 has been arrested.

It is alleged that woman was sleeping alone when she was woken up by someone entering through the window. The suspect attempted to rape the woman and allegedly forced to kiss the woman. She bit his tongue until it fell down. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police tracked the suspect at a hospital in Cofimvaba, where he was arrested on Sunday 08 November 2020. He is under police guard in hospital.

The suspect will appear in the Tsomo Magistrate Court soon on an attempted rape charge.

Acting Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thembisile Patekile commended the swift reaction by the police and the arrest of the suspect.