South Africa: Gauteng Law Enforcement Agencies and the Provincial Liquor Board Continue to Tighten the Grip On Illegal and Non-Compliant Liquor Outlets Ahead of the Festive Season

press release

Police in Gauteng, joined by Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Ms Faith Mazibuko and other law enforcement agencies, this past weekend took to the streets of Attridgeville and closed down three illegal and/or non-compliant liquor outlets. A combined total of 20 illegal liquor outlets were shut down across the province over the weekend.

Other activations forming part of the weekend operations resulted in more than 19 suspects arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol. Meanwhile, three undocumented foreign nationals were arrested during a roadblock in Attridgeville where a number of vehicles were searched.

Over 1100 suspects were arrested. Two hundred and seventy six of these arrests were effected in the West Rand for serious and violent crimes and other offences.

During operations in the Johannesburg District, 200 arrests were secured for various crimes including possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of dangerous weapon, assault with intent to cause grieviously bodily harm, sexual assault, and rape. Fifty six more suspects were arrested in Soweto West.

Meanwhile in Ekurhuleni District, police arrested 282 suspects while over 76 were arrested in Sedibeng for various serious and violent crimes that include robbery, car hijacking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, rape.

The suspects will appear in various Gauteng Magistrate Courts on Monday, 9 November 2020.