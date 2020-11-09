South Africa: MEC Tasneem Motara Conducts Inspection of Projects in Ekurhuleni, 9 Nov

6 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng Provincial MEC of Infrastructure Development and Property Management, Ms Tasneem Motara will on Monday, 09 November 2020 conduct an inspection of projects in the Ekurhuleni Municipality.

The inspections form part of #SiteVisitMonday, where the MEC spends time to check on the progress on the different projects the Department is undertaking on behalf of its clients.

These sites include Mogobeng Primary School in Katlehong, followed by Impumelelo Library and Impumelelo Early Childhood Development Centre in Devon.

The handover dates will be communicated once the projects are complete and ready to be utilised by the respective communities.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 09 November 2020

Time: 09h00 - 14h00

Venue: Starting at Mogobeng Primary School, 131 Sophangisa St, Nhlapo, Katlehong, 1431

