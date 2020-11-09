South Africa: Police Seeks Information to Locate Missing Person

8 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Tzaneen have launched a search operation to find a missing woman, Malatji Chrestina Selina aged 40 also known as Molewane residing at Morapalala village outside Tzaneen.

She reportedly left home on Saturday, 08 November 2020 at about 05:00, going to Tzaneen town to collect money and never returned.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a maroon skirt and a long sleeved maroon T-shirt.

She allegedly called her mother on the same day at about 08:30 informing her she managed to get the money and she is now going to the shops. Since then, her cellphone is on voicemail.

Police search operation was conducted at relatives, friends and surrounding areas with no success.

Anyone with information that can assist the Police to locate this missing person, is requested to contact Colonel Mathebula on 0824143309 or Sergeant Nkhwashu Maurice on 082 729 1058 or the crime stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest Police Station.

The Search operation and Police investigations are still continuing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
As the Malaria Season Begins, Covid-19 Complicates the Picture

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.