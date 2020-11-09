South Africa: Police Seeks Information to Locate Missing Person

press release

The South African Police Service in Tzaneen have launched a search operation to find a missing woman, Malatji Chrestina Selina aged 40 also known as Molewane residing at Morapalala village outside Tzaneen.

She reportedly left home on Saturday, 08 November 2020 at about 05:00, going to Tzaneen town to collect money and never returned.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a maroon skirt and a long sleeved maroon T-shirt.

She allegedly called her mother on the same day at about 08:30 informing her she managed to get the money and she is now going to the shops. Since then, her cellphone is on voicemail.

Police search operation was conducted at relatives, friends and surrounding areas with no success.

Anyone with information that can assist the Police to locate this missing person, is requested to contact Colonel Mathebula on 0824143309 or Sergeant Nkhwashu Maurice on 082 729 1058 or the crime stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest Police Station.

The Search operation and Police investigations are still continuing.