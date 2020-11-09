Tanzania: Experts Share Hint On 2nd Term Performance

PRESIDENT John Magufuli's dream of continuing to transform the country will be realised if he picks a competent team of subordinates who are ready to deliver to the maximum, analysts have said.

The analysts shared their views with the Daily News on Friday, a day after President Magufuli took the presidential oath of office, signaling an official commencement of his second term as head of state and government.

President Magufuli recorded an impressive presidential victory in last Wednesday's General Election after collecting 84.4 per cent of the total valid votes cast in a race that involved a total of 15 candidates.

Addressing the nation shortly after taking the oath and promising to faithfully execute the duties of the highest office for the next five years, Dr Magufuli, among other things said his government will also work on all promises made during the election campaigns and those in the ruling party's election manifesto.

According to him, the focus will also base on completing all infrastructural projects initiated during the first five years of the fifth-phase administration, which include fighting corruption and embezzlement of public funds as well as those which he promised during the election campaigns.

In their reaction, analysts have hailed Dr Magufuli's commitment on fighting corruption and hardworking spirit, saying the highlighted priorities will help the country move forward.

Speaking to the Daily News, a senior lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Dr Lucas Kisasa hailed the head of state for continuing to stick on ending corruption in his second term, saying it's rare for leaders to continue performing with the same speed, vigor and zeal after being re-elected.

"He has this country in his heart, and for a long time the country wasn't moving at considerable speed because of corruption. His determination will play a great role in protecting natural resources and facilitating progress that we are expecting to see," he said.

The scholar was of the view that President Magufuli did it well in his first five-year tenure in the office, and that definitely he will maintain the same spirit.

"All that is needed now is for him to have a team of competent appointees at all levels who will make things happen for the greater interest of the country," he explained.

At the event held in Dodoma, the President thanked foreign leaders for turning up in large numbers to witness his second inauguration, promising to continue strengthening Tanzania's relations with their countries.

Commenting on this, Dr Kisasa said already Dr Magufuli has set the direction for which the country should go, basing on Tanzania's foreign affairs policy that has focused on economic diplomacy.

"A number of strategic projects such as the revival of the national airline career -ATCL, construction of the Standard Gauge Railway and consolidating the offices of embassies abroad that now focuses on marketing opportunities available in the country, are part of the implementation of the policy," he said.

Dr Kisasa's views were seconded by Senior lecturer at the St Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT), Dr Joseph Matumaini, who said it was crucial for the country to have its natural wealth well protected for current and future benefits.

He noted that the resources should be fully exploited in a manner that helps fight poverty among Tanzanians.

"I'm happy that he has continued to insist on the need to keep eliminating corruption, this will help the country move forward, given his political will," he explained.

Speaking on the infrastructural projects, the academicians were optimistic that the government will complete all the ongoing projects and even come up with new ones, with the aim of opening up the country.

"We also need to have total freedom where our internal affairs will not be interfered by any influence from abroad," added Dr Matumaini.

In his speech, Dr Magufuli vowed to honour the oath and serve all Tanzanians regardless of their political ideologies, tribes, colour or religions.

"I promise to cooperate with all Tanzanians in building up our nation.

My government will not sideline anyone, we will all work together as a nation," he said.