Tanzania: Congrats Continue Trickling for Mwinyi

7 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter, Zanzibar

CONGRATULATORY messages from Heads of State, representatives of nongovernmental organisations and individuals have continued trickling for newly elected Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi.

The latest congratulatory message came from Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi - Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates.

"I and the people here, congratulate you on being elected as President of Zanzibar," Bin Saqr Al Qasimi said.

He noted that his country looked forward to strengthening cooperation between Zanzibar and Ras Al Khaimah which is undertaking oil and natural gas exploration projects in the country.

"Let us continue working together with a view to ensuring progress and prosperity for our people, along with maintaining peace and stability," Sheikh Qasimi said in a congratulatory letter to the Zanzibar President.

In response, Dr Hussein Mwinyi also thanked the Ras Al Khaimah leader for maintaining cooperation with Zanzibar, "Let us ask the Almighty God to bless us. We need to move forward for the benefit of our people."

Meanwhile, President Mwinyi has sent a congratulatory message to the ruler of Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

"We, the people of Zanzibar, wish you and the people of Oman good health and achievements in development plans. Our historical friendly relations should be maintained and strengthened," said Dr Mwinyi in his message to the Oman leader.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
As the Malaria Season Begins, Covid-19 Complicates the Picture

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.