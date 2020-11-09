Tanzania: Congrats Continue Trickling for Mwinyi

CONGRATULATORY messages from Heads of State, representatives of nongovernmental organisations and individuals have continued trickling for newly elected Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi.

The latest congratulatory message came from Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi - Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates.

"I and the people here, congratulate you on being elected as President of Zanzibar," Bin Saqr Al Qasimi said.

He noted that his country looked forward to strengthening cooperation between Zanzibar and Ras Al Khaimah which is undertaking oil and natural gas exploration projects in the country.

"Let us continue working together with a view to ensuring progress and prosperity for our people, along with maintaining peace and stability," Sheikh Qasimi said in a congratulatory letter to the Zanzibar President.

In response, Dr Hussein Mwinyi also thanked the Ras Al Khaimah leader for maintaining cooperation with Zanzibar, "Let us ask the Almighty God to bless us. We need to move forward for the benefit of our people."

Meanwhile, President Mwinyi has sent a congratulatory message to the ruler of Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

"We, the people of Zanzibar, wish you and the people of Oman good health and achievements in development plans. Our historical friendly relations should be maintained and strengthened," said Dr Mwinyi in his message to the Oman leader.