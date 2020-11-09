Tanzania: New Selander Bridge to Open Late 2021

THE New Selander Sea-Crossing Bridge, one of President John Magufuli's flagship projects, is likely to be open to motorists by the end of next year.

With the implementation of the project at 56 per cent, Engineer Samson Nkundineza, the team leader of the consulting firm -Afrisa Consultant- insisted on completing the project on October 14th next year.

Nkundineza issued the latest development of the project yesterday when a group of female engineers across the country made a tour of the construction site.

"Tanzanians should expect that by the end of next year they will start using the bridge, because we will have completed everything," affirmed the engineer as he assured that the construction is going smoothly.

Engineer Nkundineza explained that the road will have four lanes with two on each side.

It will connect roads linking Aga Khan Hospital through Obama, Kenyatta and Toure roads to Coco beach; with an approximate total road stretch of 6.23 kilometers, while the bridge itself is only 1.03 kilometers.

He further noted that the construction of the bridge together with the roads is estimated to cost 107 million US Dollars.

"The site visit was aimed at inspiring female engineers to have more confidence in the field, given the fact that more women are now motivated to join engineering works compared to the past," said Coordinator of Women Participation Unit (WPU) at the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications, Eng Gladness Kitaly.

"More women are now inspired to join the field, as women in every region have been inspired and have opened construction companies. Women now show up to apply for tenders that are advertised," she commented.

Eng Kitaly further urged more women to show up and ask for tenders because they have a favored chance to land them and complete with integrity.

However, she noted that among the major challenges that fail women to land bids include failing to reach qualifications needed, lack of capital for starting projects, and wrongly filling the tender application forms.

"The government has set aside 30 per cent of the ministry's budget on special groups, where women get five per cent. I urge more women to apply for tenders as this will help them get the jobs," she affirmed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, TANROADS Maintenance Engineer and Head Coordinator of all female engineer coordinators across the country, Eng Cecilia Kalangi urged all coordinators to continue inspiring and creating awareness to all women in their respective regions on the opportunity provided for them by the ministry of works.

"The fifth phase government has given women a great opportunity to take part in road construction works. Women should take charge and grab it," she said as she commended the efforts made by the government.

On the other hand, a bridge engineer from Afrisa Consulting Company, Eng Lulu Dunia commended the government for enabling women to participate in such major projects and even holding high positions.

"The government has been able to bring women from various sectors, whereas there are currently 11 women who are being trained and learn more on such type of construction," she said.