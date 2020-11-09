Liberia: NEC Receives U.S.$6 Million

The National Elections Commission has so far received US$6 million from the Liberian government for the holding of the much publicized 2020 Special Senatorial elections.

Speaking at a news conference, Friday in Monrovia, Mrs. Davidetta Browne Lansanah said to date, the government has made available close to six million dollars for the 13.5 million dollars proposed budget for the process.

"As we approach the most critical stages in the process, we remain engaged with the authorities, as a matter of urgency, to provide the remaining funds to enable the NEC pay its debts and prepare further for the December 8th elections," the electoral house boss indicated.

Madam Browne Lansanah intimated that NEC is now embarking on the recruitment and training of over 30 thousand temporary staff, and there is also the need for massive voter education and gender outreach activities across the country given the limitation of time for these activities.

Commenting on electoral complaints received ahead of the December 08, 2020, Special Senatorial elections; the commission says after the publication of the provisional list of candidates for the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, the NEC received two complaints.

She narrated that one concerned aspirant Alfred Segbe of Grand Kru County, while the other concerns former Defense Minister now aspirant Brownie J. Samukai of Lofa County. The complaint concerning Mr. Segbe was heard and denied at the level of the Commission. No appeal was taken.

She further detailed that the compliant concerning Mr. Samukai was heard and denied at the level of the Commission. An appeal in this matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

According to her, the commission received complaints from perspective aspirants whose names are not on the provisional list of candidates including; Mr. MulbahJackollie, and the other is from Representative George B. Samah.

"The Commission heard and denied their respective complaints. The aspirants not being satisfied, each announced appeal to the Supreme Court for legal redress," she stated.

She recounted that with respect to the representative By-election for District # 9, Montserrado County, the commission received one complaint from Mr. Jackson Morlu. The Commission heard and denied his complaint. Not satisfied, Mr. Morlu announced appeal to the Supreme Court. The Commission did not receive any complaint concerning the District # 2, Sinoe County By-election.

Meanwhile, NEC thanks political parties, independent aspirants and their supporters for keeping the peace so far. "As we approach December 8, we call on all political actors and stakeholders to conduct themselves in a manner that will keep our country stable at all times. The NEC assures the Liberian people of its continued commitment to conduct these elections in a credible and transparent manner," she concluded.

By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor

