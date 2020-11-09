Liberia: PUL Wants Speedy Trial in Journalist Murder Case

8 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-Commends LNP

The Press Union of Liberia ( PUL) says the arrest of the suspected killer of Journalist Chris David by the Liberia National Police ( LNP) is a step forward in according justice.

The Union wants the Liberia National Police to conclude the investigation and forward the suspects to court.

The Union believes in the rule of law and vowed to continue its engagement with relevant institutions and individuals until the matter is fully concluded in a competent court of jurisdiction.

The Press Union of Liberia explained that only a court of competent jurisdiction can determine facts surrounding the alleged killing of the Journalist.

The Union is incline to note that even defense of property cannot be used as a defense for murder in the instance case when the accused was already escaping from the scene of the incident as stated by the accused. The Press Union of Liberia is therefore calling on the public to remain calm as the Union works in seeking justice.

