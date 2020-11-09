Namibia: Erongo Passes GBV and Human Trafficking Resolution

7 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

THE Erongo Regional Council on Friday passed a resolution on gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking at its monthly ordinary regional council meeting at Swakopmund.

The motion, tabled by Walvis Bay Urban constituency councillor Knowledge Ipinge, was passed unopposed.

The council will develop a regional strategy and plan of action for immediate implementation.

The resolution seeks intervention, such as the creation of a regional register of rape and human trafficking perpetrators.

Also included in the resolution is the opposing of bail for anyone arrested for GBV and human trafficking, and the fast tracking of cases through the establishment of special courts.

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare three weeks ago proposed a four-year national action plan on GBV in Namibia.

The plan aims to improve the timely issuing of protection orders, and the conversion of interim orders into final protection orders within 30 days.

Read the original article on Namibian.

