Liberia: Burkina Faso's Pres. KABORE Visits WAHO Hqs.

The President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, visited the Headquarters of the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) at the invitation ofProfessor Stanley OKOLO, the Director General of WAHO. He was accompanied by the Prime Minister ofFaso.

The visit is the first by a President of Faso to the offices of WAHO and offered President Kabore theopportunity to meet and exchange views with WAHO staff and to inspect the buildings housing the Institutionunder the Headquarters Agreement between the Government of Burkina Faso and the Economic Communityof West Africa States (ECOWAS).

In his welcome remarks, the Director General of WAHO stated that he was honored to receive His Excellency,the President of Burkina Faso, emphasizing that the visit is yet another illustration of the strong support thatthe Government and People of Burkina Faso have given WAHO since its creation to enable it discharge itsmandate of regional integration through improved health of the population.

He recalled the multi-facetedcontributions of WAHO to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response in the region, and thanked President Kabore for the encouragement and support of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government towards WAHO'scoordination efforts.

He reassured the President of Faso that WAHO will continue to tirelessly pursue the fight against disease and public health events in the region. He once again offered Condolences to the President onthe recent death of his father.

The Chairman of WAHO Workers' Association (ATO), Dr. Namoudou Keita, also welcomed President Kaboreto the Institution and expressed the joy and pride of all WAHO staff to be serving in Burkina Faso. He statedthat the buildings housing WAHO which were constructed during the colonial era, initially to house theOrganization for Cooperation and Coordination in the Fight against Great Endemics (OCCGE), were nowdilapidated and no longer met health and safety standards required for a regional institution such as WAHO.

He therefore implored the President of Faso to consider an urgent resolution of WAHO's infrastructure needs.

In his response, the President of Faso expressed his joy to have had the opportunity to visit WAHO. Hecongratulated the Director General of WAHO for his excellent leadership in the regional COVID-19 pandemicresponse and thanked WAHO staff for their commitment to the improvement of the health status of thepopulations of ECOWAS Member States.

He also thanked the Director General for representing WAHO atthe recent funeral of his late father. The President expressed his surprise at the poor physical condition of thebuildings and environment of WAHO Headquarters and undertook to urgently review and progress action onthe issue of WAHO infrastructure.-Press release