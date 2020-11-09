Liberia: Weah, Ellen, Cummings Join World Leaders

-As congratulatory messages fly in for U.S. Pres. Elect Joe Biden

Liberia's President George Weah, his predecessor, Mrs. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and the leader of the four major opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Alexander B. Cummings have joined leaders around the world to congratulate U.S. President Elect, Joe Biden and his Vice Senator Kamala Harris following their historic victory. Mr. Biden was projected as the winner of the 2020 elections and the United States 46th President following his win in Pennsylvania on Saturday, November 7, after days of counting.

In his message of congratulations, President Weah notes that asLiberia's traditional ally, the country stand ready to further enhance and rekindle its long, historic and unique bilateral relations. Both Liberia and the United States have had a longstanding special relationship dating back to the 1800s, when freed American slaves formed the nation-Liberia.

Relations have been a bit strained under the Trump administration with Weah yet to make any state visit to the White House, a break from his predecessors, something which many here have described as Washington's cold shoulder toward the Weah's regime.

But in his congratulatory message, Weah maintains that stronger ties between both countries in recent years have given rise to American support for Liberian institutions, as a means of helping to consolidate the Liberian democracy, adding that this has seen cooperation in other areas, including education, health and infrastructure. In a tweet on Sunday, former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf also extended congratulatory message to the U.S. president elect.

"Congratulations to the next US president @JoeBiden and vice president @KamalaHarris on their historic victory. This milestone serves as a powerful affirmation that women and women of color can and should belong in every level of government. Amujae! We are going up! #Election2020," former President Sirleaf tweeted.

Mrs. SirleafAmujae foundation aimed at increasing the number of women in leadership around the world. Thus the election of Sen. Harris on the Democrats ticket as U.S. Vice president is an addition to the number of women in leadership worldwide and hence Mrs. Sirleaf's excitement.

In his message to Biden and Harris, the Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties, Mr. Cummings, notes that the United States of America has proven once again that it is not only a land of opportunities but a land of possibilities.

"The US now joins the ranks of Liberia and a few other countries to elect a first - a first female Vice President, recognizing women as partners in development and governance," Mr. Cummings wrote on his social media page.

"Congratulations also to the American people for coming out in record numbers to elect new leadership and proving to the world that when leaders do not serve the will of a majority of their people, they can be removed at the ballot box after one term," Cummings continue, adding, "Liberia looks forward to our continued partnership and America's continuous role in developing our nascent democracy."

Vice President Joe Biden will become only the 15th vice president to make his way up to the U.S. Presidency.

Pennsylvania was called for Biden by the Associated Press at around 11:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, immediately ending the nearly weeklong election process.

Biden, according to the USA Today, is also only the sixth in history to be elected president, per the Senate website, as opposed to nine others succeeded into the presidency after the sitting president died or resigned.

Biden follows George H.W. Bush, Richard Nixon, Martin Van Buren, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson.

Theodore Roosevelt, in 1904, was the first president to both have succeeded into the role and re-elected president on his own right.

Biden also is the second president ever to be elected not immediately following their term as vice president. The first was Nixon, who lost to John F. Kennedy in the 1960 election. Congratulatory messages from other world leaders. Since Biden was pronounced as the U.S. President elect, messages from world leaders have poured in - most of them positive.-The BBC reports

Boris Johnson (UK) said the US "is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security" NarendraModi (India) called it a "spectacular victory", and added effusive congratulations to Kamala Harris, who is half Indian: "Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis (aunties), but also for all Indian-Americans" Justin Trudeau (Canada) said: "We share a relationship that's unique on the world stage.

I'm really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both" MuhammaduBuhari (Nigeria) said Biden's victory was a "reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means" Angela Merkel (Germany) said that "our transatlantic friendship is indispensable if we are to deal with the major challenges of our times" FuatOktay (Turkey's vice-president) gave a more lukewarm response.

"Nothing will change for Turkey," he said NicolásMaduro (Venezuela) said his country "will always be ready for dialogue and understanding with the people and government of the US" But Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Iran) said the election was "a spectacle", adding: "This is an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy in the US. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is absolutely clear, the definite political, civil, & moral decline of the US regime" And Alexander Lukashenko (Belarus) - whose own recent re-election, widely viewed as rigged, sparked nationwide unrest - condemned the US result as "a travesty of democracy" There is still a noticeable silence from Russia, China and North Korea.-Othello B. Garblah

New Dawn 6 seconds ago - Last Updated: November 8, 2020

