Liberia: Wash CSOs Visiting the Capitol Call for Budgetary Increment for the Sector

Monrovia — Civil Society Organizations promoting Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene in the country are calling on the Legislature to increase budgetary allocation for the WASH sector in Liberia.

CSOs made the request when they pay a courtesy call to Senator Jonathan Kaipay who was newly elected as Liberia Representation at the level of the Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS).

Speaking at the event, the Chairman for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) actors in the WASH sector, Gus Myers said hand washing is very important adding that it plays an important role in a healthy nation.

He said the government needs to be supportive when it comes to creating the awareness of hand washing. Myers added that once the government takes the practice of hand washing serious, it means that the citizens will follow.

"Now that we have an institution, the national WASH Commission that has the full mandate to ensure the WASH practices are observed, policies are follow and implement, it will be important to note that the commission has an increased budget for the WASH sector," Myers said.

Myers said in as much they are advocating for budgetary increment for the sector, he also cautioned that what so ever money that goes to the sector be used rightly and for the intended purpose.

Also speaking, the newly elected Senate Representation at the Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS), Jonathan Kaipay said he will lobby with his ECOWAS colleagues for the establishment of the Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) caucus.

Sen. Kaipay said the establishment of WASH caucus at the ECOWAS Parliament will improve hygienic condition in the region, adding that members of the parliament will take the awareness in their various countries.

The Grand Bassa County Senator said his ascendency to the ECOWAS Parliament is an additional opportunity for ensuring that his dream for the establishment of the WASH caucus comes to a reality.

Sen. Kaipay said: "I think it is about time that the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) working with the WASH Commission have their own goals and plans they can account for in creating the necessary advocacy for increase budget for the wash sector."

He assured the WASH Commission of the Legislature's support in budgetary allotment, adding that water is a fundamental need for human existence.

"I can proudly say to all that President George Weah is very supportive of our efforts to implement policies that will ensure that our people have access to clean, safe water for drinking," he said.