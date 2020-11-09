Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah And EU Africa Chief, Koen Vervaeke, Reaffirm Commitment to Multilateral Cooperation

Monrovia — Liberia's Foreign Minister Honorable Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah arrived in Brussels, Belgium for a one-day working session with EU officials on November 6, 2020.

According to a Dispatch from Brussels, the Foreign Minister met with several EU officials, including H.E Ambassador Koen Vervaeke, Managing Director of African Affairs at the European Extended Action Service (EEAS) to discuss and reinforce EU-Liberia effort to further promote bilateralism and multilateralism aimed at strengthening economic cooperation.

During the discussions, Minister Kemayah expressed gratitude to the EU for the partnership and extended esteemed sentiments from President George Manneh Weah to the Presidents of the EU, H.E Charles Michel, of the European Council and Madam Ursula Von Der, of the European Commission.

The discussions also centered around, the ongoing Post 2020 negotiations, sustainable economic growth, Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Agriculture and fisheries, Migration and mobility, Peace and Security, Cooperative investment in Youth through market-responsive education by rolling out more vocational training, as well as possibilities for budget support to Liberia's upcoming Midterm elections.

Minister Kemayah, further asserted that the ripple effect of COVID-19 has seriously affected the economies of developing countries with Liberia being no exception. He noted that among various items on his roadmap which is in keeping with President's foreign policy agenda, he intends to further enhance relations with the EU through more direct engagements.

The Minister spoke of plans to reform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to accommodate current contemporary diplomacy.

It can be recalled that in February 2018, the EU programmed its financial support to Liberia through the National Indicative Programme and the 11EDF for the period 2018-2020 with key interventions aimed at responding to the government's Pro-Poor Agenda For Prosperity And Development.

The Liberian Foreign Minister recounted the existence of the partnership which goes back to 1975 when Liberia signed the ACP-EU partnership in George Town which covered areas of governance, freedom of speech, health infrastructure development, etc.

He also assured the EU of Liberia's current efforts in resolving the issues concerning the Yellow-Card imposed by the EU on Liberia Maritime and fisheries activities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, Ambassador Koen Vervaeke expressed appreciation for the level of commitment and cooperation of the Government of Liberia towards multilateralism. He thanked foreign Minister Kemayah for the exchange and congratulated him for his recent appointment.

He assured the minister of the EU's continuous engagement through a mutual partnership.

Minister was accompanied to the European Extended Action Service by Ambassador Dr. Isaac W. Nyenabo, II Liberian ambassador to the EU, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg, and Mr. Senve Darlington Tehmeh, Minister - Counsellor Press and Public Affairs at the Liberian embassy in Brussels.

As part of the visit, foreign Minister Kemayah also met with Diplomatic Officers and General Staff at the Embassy in Brussels where he thanked them for their service to the country and encourage them to work in the interest of the Country.