Tanzania: 7 CCM Candidates Vie for Mayoral Position

7 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Sumbawanga

SEVEN CCM candidates have turned up to vie for the Sumbawanga Municipal mayoral position in Rukwa Region, while three others from the same party vie for the deputy mayoral position.

The candidates vying for the mayoral position are Justine Malisawa who is seeking re-election, Mr Francis Manyika, Mr Frank Lupimo, Mr Charles Chakupewa, Mr Thomas Mnanka, Mr Gabriel Kimamala and Mr Antony Kayombo.

Those vying for the position of the deputy mayor are Ms Adolfina Kanongo, Ms Edwin Misasi and Ms Istus Kapufi.

Sumbawanga District Secretary Tabu Hussein (CCM) told the 'Daily News' by phone yesterday that all 10 candidates collected and filled in nomination forms and returned them on time.

"What follows is the holding of meetings at party level to recommend and nominate the candidate who will run for the mayoral position and another one for the deputy mayor, but the date and timetable for the meeting is yet to be confirmed," she explained.

Sumbawanga Municipal Council has 19 wards of which CCM had emerged victorious in 18 wards, while Chadema won in only one ward during October 28 general election.

In the 2015 general election Chadema won in 10 wards.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
As the Malaria Season Begins, Covid-19 Complicates the Picture

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.