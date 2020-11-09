Tanzania: Top Bunge Posts - Ndugai, Tulia, Maulid Cleared

THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi through its Central Committee (CC) has cleared Kongwa Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Job Ndugai to defend his post in Parliament as National Assembly Speaker.

In its meeting held on Thursday evening under its Chairperson President John Magufuli, the Central Committee also nominated Mbeya Urban legislator, Dr Tulia Ackson to defend her post as Deputy Speaker.

The Committee, among other things, also approved Zubeir Ali Maulid to take on the Speaker of the House of Representative.

Both politicians and Members of Parliament have served in the capacities during the first five-year team of President John Magufuli in Tanzania Mainland and the last term of the Isles President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein.

A statement released by CCM Publicity and Ideology Secretary, Mr Humphrey Polepole yesterday detailed that Ndugai who has been MP for Kongwa since 2000 will need the majority vote in the new Parliament to be inaugurated later this year to retain his position for five more years.

It said Dr Ackson who served as Deputy Speaker under Ndugai also needs the approval from majority members of Parliament.

"The party's CC has tasked the National Executive Committee (NEC) Special Committee to finalise recommendations for the new deputy speaker of the House of Representatives."

The meeting chaired by President John Magufuli released a tentative schedule allowing its district secretaries as well as district political committees to mobilise and oversee the nomination process for council chairmanships, deputy chairmanships and city mayors.

The new schedule shows that between November 2 and 4, members of the political party will be welcomed for picking up and returning nomination forms for the seat of Mayor/Deputy Mayor of District and Township Councils.

On November 9th to 11th, the district political committee will screen all names submitted to run for the new positions.

"This includes mayoral and deputy mayoral posts, council chairmanship and vice chairmanship, as well as city, municipal, district and town chairmanship. "The regional committees will discuss and appoint names of deputy mayor, chairs and deputy chairs of district and town councils between November 12 and 14 this year. The committee will also debate and recommend names for the members to run for municipals and city mayors," read part of the statement.

The secretariat of the National Executive Committee will meet on November 16 and 18 to scrutinise and prepare the report required by the Central Committee on the names of qualifying candidates to be endorsed to run for the posts of city and municipal mayors as well as chairs of district and town councils.

CCM's CC will therefore meet on November 20 to 22 to make the final appointment of names qualifying for the positions.

The CCM councillors' committee for councils and cities will finally meet on November 23 and 24 to conduct due diligence for the names that will be submitted in a challenge with other political party members.

Meanwhile, the CCM CC lauded President John Magufuli and his counterpart Dr Hussein Mwinyi for emerging victorious with 84.4 per cent and 76 per cent during the just ended general elections.

The committee also hailed Dr Shein, whose ten years of presidency had come to an end. President Magufuli thanked members of the committee for endorsing him to run for the second five-year term.