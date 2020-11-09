Tanzania: 'Bump Harvests' Expected After Sunflower Farmers Undergo Training

Life is slowly coming back to normal. After the swearing-in ceremonies, attention is now on who will be who in new governments - the Union and the Zanzibar governments; who, among the incumbents will be retained; who will be transferred; who will be dropped.

Meanwhile, life is going on. So, we find that together with reporting on the outcomes of the just ended General Election, our papers are also reporting on general social and economic activities going on in the country.

We have in our hands, the Custodian of November 5 and this article on page 5, titled: "NGO plans to assist Chemba, Kondoa sunflower farmers to boost production", drew our attention.

The NGO, Livelihood Basix Tanzania (LBT), which has already enrolled and assisted 3000 sunflower farmers in the two districts, is planning to double this number, to 6,000 farmers. A Custodian reporter from Dodoma, wrote the following, quoting a spokesperson of the NGO:

"During the first phase of our project, beneficiaries managed to acquire professional growing skills hence they yielded 'bump harvests', 'ever before'. Such an impressive record motivated others to lodge countless 'request' seeking to join 'with' the project in order to benefit from the same".

The noun "bump" has various meanings: "a raised part on a surface, such as a road; a raised part of your skin, where you have been injured; a hit or knock on the part of your body; a hit or knock against something solid; the sound of something hitting against something solid, and, a minor car accident". You will note that none of these is related to crop harvesting.

We believe the writer had "bumper" (not "bump') in mind, not in the sense of "a long thin bar of metal or plastic fixed to the front of a vehicle designed to protect it if it hit anything" (noun), but in the sense of an adjective (always before a noun) meaning "bigger, more successful than usual".

Thus we could talk of a bumper year for telephone hand-set sales; or, a bumper crowd of 100,000 turning up for a football match.

If we collect a large amount of crop, we can talk of realising a "bumper harvest". We now re-write the two sentences

"During the first phase of our project, beneficiaries managed to acquire modern crop growing skills hence they realised 'bumper harvests', never seen before. Such an impressive record motivated others to lodge countless 'requests' seeking to join the project in order to benefit from the same".

Before leaving the word "bumper" alone, we are tempted to mention the adjective/adverb: "bumper-to-bumper" which means "in a long line of vehicles that are close together and moving slowly"; a very common scene on the streets of Dar es Salaam, for example.

The Dodoma Regional Commissioner is reported to have commented on the sunflower farming opportunities in the Region: "Despite being endowed with all potentials for cultivation of sunflower, farmers in the region are yet to benefit from such a 'rarely' economic opportunity as they encounter 'myriad' challenges".

What the RC is reported to have said needs some slight adjustment: "Despite being endowed with all the potential for the cultivation of sunflower, farmers in the region are yet to benefit from such a 'rare' economic opportunity as they encounter 'a myriad' of challenges".

We now move on to Songea, from where it is reported that a guest of honor at some food items donating function: "encouraged wealthy people to 'inculcate' a culture of helping others 'with' what God has blessed them 'with'".

The word "inculcate" means "fixing an idea or belief firmly in somebody's mind". The wealthy people referred to by could inculcate a culture of helping others, say in their children.

Since the guest of honour was addressing wealthy people, not their children, the verb "inculcate" is not appropriate and could be replaced by another one such as "adopt", or "practice": "He encouraged wealthy people to 'practice' a culture of helping others using what God has blessed them with".

Do remain blessed!

lusuggakironde@gmail.com