Tanzania: Tanesco Engineer Indicted On Misuse of Office

AN engineer with Tanesco, Shani Yahya (32) has been arraigned before the Bukoba District Court to answer two counts of misuse of office and soliciting 500,000/- for personal gains.

Prosecuting, State Attorney Juma Mahona told the court that between March and April this year, the accused (Yahya), misused his office by supplying electricity to a customer not entitled for such a service at Luziba Village in Karagwe District.

He alleged that without authority from his manager, the accused transferred a Tanesco pole which he erected for a non-registered customer.

"In the process, he solicited 500,000/- for personal gains," he said.

The matter was reported to the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) and the culprit was arrested.

Bukoba Distrist Magistrate Flora Kaijage adjourned the case until November 17, this year, and ordered the accused to be remanded.