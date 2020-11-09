Namibia: Westair Flying the Windhoek-Walvis Bay Route

FLYWESTAIR will start flights from Eros Airport in Windhoek to Walvis Bay on 20 November.

This is to revive Namibia's local tourism industry.

The airline's business development manager, Frederico Ribeiro, announced in a statement on Friday the introduction of scheduled flights every Friday and Sunday.

The privately owned Namibian airline has also maintained a high dispatch reliability, carrying more than 3 000 passengers in and outside of Namibia despite Covid-19-related challenges and restrictions.

Dispatch reliability is the percentage of scheduled departures that do not incur delays, cancellations, turning back or diversions.

"Since resuming flights, we have maintained an on-time dispatch reliability of 99,3%, and have carried more than 3 000 passengers - especially through the Windhoek-South Africa link," Ribeiro said.

FlyWestair resumed scheduled flights between Cape Town and Windhoek less than a month ago. The Cape Town-Windhoek schedule runs twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

It also became the first privately owned Namibian airline to connect Windhoek to Johannesburg every Tuesday and Thursday.

The Windhoek-Walvis schedule, Ribeiro said, would allow coastal residents to travel to the north, as the schedule will connect to Ondangwa every Friday and return to the coast every Sunday.

Ribeiro said individuals working at Walvis Bay and living at Ondangwa or in Windhoek can go home for a weekend, as the schedule allows passengers to travel both ways over weekends.

"This travel option from Eros will cut out travelling time to and from Hosea Kutako International Airport. Additionally, the duration of the flight is a mere 30 minutes, saving business and leisure travellers even more time," he said.

Other air passenger transport companies, such as Air Namibia and Ethiopian Airlines, were among the few to resume international flight schedules.

The international air passenger transport industry, however, still has to pick up after a meltdown caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

In April, International Air Transport Association (Iata) chief economist Brian Pearce forecasted a 55% fall (-$314 billion) in air passenger revenue for 2020.

Iata's latest air passenger market analysis report revealed that year-on-year industry-wide revenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs) declined by 72,8% from January to September.

This is in reaction to travel-imposed restrictions due to the pandemic. Despite the decline, it is a small improvement from the 75,2% fall in August.

One revenue passenger-kilometre (RPK) means one passenger is carried for one kilometre.

"Even though the rebound in global economic activity continued in September, new outbreaks and travel-imposed restrictions - in Europe especially - have put pressure on passenger traffic," the report stipulates.

The report states Europe, however, remained the most resilient international passenger market in September.

Further analysis shows a significant portion of the rebound in international traffic in previous months came from the European market - specifically the Schengen area.

Airlines based in Africa posted an 88,5% decline in international passenger demand in September, which remained the same as in August.

A number of airlines have announced reductions in capacity plans for the end of the year in reaction to rising Covid-19 cases worldwide.

Renewed outbreaks in September - especially in Europe - also led to some countries implementing new restrictions.

With the growing number of cases, Iata predicts measures are becoming stricter and will further impact aviation recovery in October.

The report says economic and health risks are accumulating.

"Renewed measures to stop the spread of the pandemic are likely to also impact economic activity, resulting in high unemployment and suppressed consumer confidence," the report says.

There is high uncertainty about the extent of fiscal and monetary policies by governments across the world in the coming period, it says.

Although there are some improvement in economic activity, Iata says the recovery is vulnerable.

Medical progress with regards to Covid-19 is slow, and a vaccine may not be widespread before the second half of 2021.

"Moreover, there will be distribution challenges and the risk that immunity will be temporary. Load factors improved in September," the report states.

*This story has been edited.