Lesotho/Malawi: Tabitha Chawinga Hits Six As Malawi Beat Lesotho 9-0 At Cosafa

7 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Tabitha Chawinga scored six goals as Malawi thrashed Lesotho 9-0 at the Cosafa Women's Cup encounter at Wolfson Stadium in South Africa.

Chawinga, who plays for Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Women's Super League, opened her account at the tournament with half-a-dozen goals.

Mcnelbert Kazuwa's team came into the event on the back of a failure to reach the knockout stages of the tournament since 2011.

Having secured the services of Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga for the first time since 2017, Malawi side were desperate to break their semi-final jinx this time in the regional championship.

Sister Temwa Chawinga was also on the scoresheet, alongside Zainabu Kapanda and Asimenye Simwaka.

Following her six goals against Lesotho, Tabitha, who inspired Jiangsu Sunning to the 2020 Chinese Women's Super League runners-up position, was named the Player of the Match.

The massive win sends Malawi to the top of the log in Group B and puts them on the brink of semi-final qualification ahead of their final group showdown with Zambia on November 9.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

As the Malaria Season Begins, Covid-19 Complicates the Picture

