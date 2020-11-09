Zimbabwe: Competition Commission to Crack Whip On Schools Selling Covid-19 Kits

9 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

THE Competition and Tariffs Commission (CTC) has threatened to take action against schools ordering learners to buy face masks from them or stipulated suppliers saying such practices violate competition regulations.

In a recent update, the CTC said the directives being issued by schools negatively impacted the consuming public as it is uncompetitive.

"The Commission will not condone such exploitation of the vulnerable society during the Covid-19 pandemic period; will not hesitate to undertake enforcement actions against any school found to contravene the Competition Act, pre - and post - the opening of schools," CTC said.

In line with the regulations, the CTC also advised all stakeholders - the practice of imposing a supplier of face masks and sanitisers on schools, pupils, parents, guardians, is an anti-competitive practice prohibited in terms of the Competition Act.

"The practice negatively impacts on consumer welfare as it limits guardians and parents' choice of buying masks and sanitisers from alternative cheaper or quality suppliers.

"Stakeholders are therefore requested to approach the Commission with information on any forced sale of face masks and sanitisers during this Covid-19 pandemic period as parents, guardians and scholars exercise their right to make choices of where to purchase face masks and sanitisers," the commission said.

A snap survey by NewZimbabwe.com revealed that several private schools in the country are selling face masks and sanitisers at prices way above the normal market rates.

Such practices are being conducted for purposes of fundraising for the schools though parents are crying foul that they are being fleeced of their hard-earned money.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
As the Malaria Season Begins, Covid-19 Complicates the Picture

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.