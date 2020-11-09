Tanzania: Seven CCM Candidates Vie for City Mayoral Position

8 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga, Mwanza

SEVEN CCM candidates in Mwanza Region have collected nomination forms seeking to be elected for the post of Mwanza City mayor.

Speaking to the 'Sunday News' during an exclusive interview, Nyamagana District Secretary Geofrey Robert (CCM) said seven candidates had collected the forms and returned them.

"Whoever is nominated by the party will be the winner," Mr Robert said.

He named the candidates vying for the post of Mwanza City mayor as Mr Mussa Ngoro (Igoma), Mr Bhiku Kotecha (Nyamagana), Mr Alphonce Mdoe (Mahina), Mr Vicent Lusana (Luchelele), Mr Ezekiel Mahebe (Mbugani), Mr Sima Costantine (Mhandu) and Ms Edith Mdogo (Nyegezi).

"At the moment we are waiting for a party screening procedure to be followed, including holding a meeting to finalise the procedure. The race is hot bearing in mind that seven candidates have come forward to run for the mayoral post," he said.

Mr Richard also mentioned four candidates vying for the post of deputy mayor as Mr Lodrick Ngoe (Pamba), Mr Charles Nyamasiriri (Isamilo), Ms Edith Mdogo (Nyegezi) and Ms Mariah Maftah (Special Seats).

During the general election held on October 28, CCM won all 18 wards and also won parliamentary positions in Ilemela and Nyamagana wards. Mr Stanslaus Mabula (CCM) retained his post by getting 73,591 votes against his closest opponent from Chadema John Pambalu who got 42,209 votes.

In Ilemela District, Dr Angelina Mabula, won after getting 147,724 votes against her opponent Grayson Warioba (Chadema)'s 24,022 votes.

Read the original article on Daily News.

