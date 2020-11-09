Tanzania: Govt Takes Shape Next Week ... .JPM to Inaugurate House Next Friday

PRESIDENT John Magufuli's government is expected to start taking shape next week, when the name of the Prime Minister will be unveiled and voted for in the first meeting of the 12th Parliament that convenes next week in Dodoma.

According to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Stephen Kagaigai, Members of Parliament-elect were directed to start reporting in Dodoma with effect from on Saturday for registration and other administrative issues, an exercise that will last until tomorrow.

He said during the Parliamentary meeting that will be held from Tuesday and end on Friday, legislators will perform a number of duties, including electing the Speaker who will lead the House for the next five years.

Kongwa Member of Parliament-elect, Job Ndugai was on Friday cleared by the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi's Central Committee (CC) to vie for the post of Speaker. He will be required to win by two-thirds of the total valid votes cast by Members of Parliament (MPs).

According to Mr Kagaigai, President John Magufuli will inaugurate the Parliament on Friday, signaling the start of life of the 12th Parliament.

Article 90(1) of the Constitution states that: "After General Elections, the President shall summon a New Parliament to meet before the expiration of seven days following the declaration of the results of the General Elections in all constituencies, save in those constituencies where the elections are countermanded and commenced afresh."

Mr Kagaigai said the convening of Parliament follows the Government Notice (GN) of President John Magufuli of November 5, Number 942(A), through which he summoned the House to business.

Moreover, the Clerk of the National Assembly, through the Government Notice (GN)'s Special editions 1763(A), 1964 (B) of November 5, declared vacant the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, thus calling for fresh elections to fill the vacancies.

Giving the itinerary of the one-week Parliamentary meeting, the Clerk to the National Assembly said on Tuesday the Government Notice for summoning the Parliament will be ready before MPs embark on electing the Speaker and Deputy Speaker who will later take oaths of office.

Mbeya Urban legislator, Dr Tulia Ackson was also cleared by CCM Central Committee on Friday in Dodoma to vie for the post of Deputy Speaker.

From there, the Speaker will swear in Members of Parliament, as Kagaigai insisted that only those with required documents like certificates of election from the returning officers and appointment from their respective parties will be eligible for the exercise.

He further insisted that Members of Parliament- elect must report to Dodoma with eight copies of their passport size photos, copies of their national ID, account number, marriage certificate for those with the status, birth certificates of their under-18 children, academic certificate and their curriculum vitae.

The Parliament will then endorse the name of the Prime Minister, which will be submitted by President John Magufuli.

Article 51 ( 2) of the Constitution states: " As soon as possible, and in any case within fourteen days after assuming office, the President shall appoint a Member of Parliament elected from a constituency from a political party having a majority of members in the National Assembly or, if no political party has a majority, who appears to have support of majority of the Members of Parliament, to be Prime Minister of the United Republic, and he shall not assume office until his appointment is first confirmed by a resolution of the National Assembly supported by a majority vote of the Members of Parliament.