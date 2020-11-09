Tanzania: Progress of New Dar Terminal Now At 90pc

The ultra-modern upcountry bus terminal at Mbezi Luis is set to start operating on November 30, this year.

This means services at Ubungo Bus Terminal to and from Dar es Salaam will be provided at the newly-constructed bus terminal facility.

Dar es Salaam City Director Sipora Liana told 'Daily News' by phone on Saturday that the progress of the new terminal currently stood at 90 per cent of completion.

"People are notified to prepare themselves to use the new bus terminal to access transport services for upcountry regions and neighbouring countries," noted Ms Liana in a statement issued on Thursday.

She explained that services that would be provided at the new terminal involved transportation, business and other economic activities.

On Thursday Ms Liana invited residents to apply for different business opportunities at the ultra-modern bus terminal.

Such opportunities include slots for booking offices, banking, telecommunications, dispensary, laboratory and pharmaceutical services.

Others services include canteen, fast food, bar, soft drinks spots and spaces for small and medium businesses.

Those interested in starting shops for spare parts, electronics, sports, baggage facilities, office spaces, gym, vending machines and ATMs are also welcome.

"Applications should be submitted from November 9-25, this year," she said.

Equally, petty traders and food vendors are required to write application letters on the nature of their activities and attach an introduction letter from the ward executive officer in the areas of domicile.

Last month, while laying the foundation stone President John Magufuli directed the contractor of the bus terminal project to accomplish the task by November this year.

Speaking before laying the foundation stone for the multi-billion project, President Magufuli said the project was supposed to be completed in July this year, but the contactor had failed to do so.

The Head of State insisted that his government will no longer accept excuse from the contractor.

At the event, which was also attended by Malawian President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, who was in Tanzania for a three-day state visit, Dr Magufuli said since the facility accommodated buses from upcountry regions and neighbouring countries, the Immigration Department should open its office in the area to serve travellers.

President Chakwera commended Tanzania for implementing various development projects using its own funds.